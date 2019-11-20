NCP-Congress meets to discuss Maha govt formation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2019, 18:58pm ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 21:16pm ist
Congress leaders during a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party. ( Photo by Twitter)

Senior leaders of the Congress and the NCP held talks here on Wednesday with a focus on firming up the modalities for taking a shot at government formation in Maharashtra.

The meeting took place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, KC Venugopal and Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting.

Those representing the NCP included Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nawab Malik
NCP
Congress
Balasaheb Thorat
kc venugopal
Sharad Pawar
Comments (+)
 