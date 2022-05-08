New higher education policy to align varsities to NEP

The state government has plans to align universities/higher education institutions under its control with the National Education Policy (NEP).

It will introduce a new bill to scrap the existing Karnataka State Universities Act (KSU) 2000 and replace it with the new bill, the draft of which was submitted to state higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan by the head of the committee headed by former scientific advisor Dr Vasudev K Aatre. The minister on Saturday submitted it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As per the committee’s recommendations, state-run varsities will have a Board of Governors instead of a syndicate.

"Section 19 of the NEP 2020 deals with the effective governance and leadership in higher education institutions and considering that we have recommended for establishment of Board of Governors which will consist of highly qualified, competent and dedicated individuals having proven capabilities and a strong sense of commitment to the institution," said a senior academician who was part of the committee.

The newly proposed bill also empowers the Board of Governors to appoint the Vice-Chancellor, although a search panel will shortlist the names. “The expert selection panel will also be finalised by the Board of Governors where the Governor and state government will nominate their representatives," explained a member of the committee that drafted the bill.

It keeps the Governor of the state as chancellor, who will appoint the first chairperson of the Board of Governors as per the state government’s recommendations. The chairperson’s term will be for four years.

The committee has also recommended the new post of Pro-Vice-Chancellor appointed by the Board of Governors, who will look into the college development council during his/her two-year term.

Along with the posts of registrars, academic senate, and finance committee, the new system will also have a Board of Management, which will be the varsity’s executive body with the Vice-Chancellor as the chairperson.

Dr Ashwath Narayan told DH: "We have received the report and submitted the same to the Chief Minister. We will verify it and have consultations at various levels on the recommendations made by the committee."