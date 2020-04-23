Nine-year-old boy drowns in lake

A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a lake on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, and his family conducted his final rites without informing the police.

Madan alias Chintu, a class four student and the only son of poultry shop owner Thimmaraju, is reported to have drowned in a lake at his native Konaghatta village near Doddaballapur around 5 pm. Villagers told the police that Madan had gone to the lake along with two of his friends to catch fish.

While the friends were playing at the edge of the lake, Madan slipped and fell into the lake. His friends screamed for help. A few farmers pulled Madan out of the water. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, but realised he was dead.

The body was taken to his house, and his last rites were conducted the same night. The jurisdictional Doddaballapur police learnt about the incident on Wednesday afternoon. An investigating officer said they have launched an investigation and would exhume the body to complete legal formalities. A case of unnatural death has been registered.