No fresh Covid-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,641 as no fresh case was reported on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has nine active cases, while 7,503 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has tested over 5.76 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far, and inoculated over 2.91 lakh people, of whom 1.7 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.

