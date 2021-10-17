No fresh Covid-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

No fresh Covid-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair,
  Oct 17 2021, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 10:13 ist
The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,641 as no fresh case was reported on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has nine active cases, while 7,503 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has tested over 5.76 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far, and inoculated over 2.91 lakh people, of whom 1.7 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.

