Officials didn't let me file nomination, says Pune man

A man on Friday claimed he was not allowed to file his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly polls from Pune's Shivajinagar seat despite reaching the poll office in time, a charge refuted by authorities.

Hanumant Nalawade of Ambedkar Rights Party of India said he reached the returning officer's office by 3 pm but had difficulty in finding parking space for his vehicle, and then was stopped by officials there who claimed the time for filing nominations was over.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram refuted the allegations but added that it would be looked into.

Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the state poll scheduled on October 21.