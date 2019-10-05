Officials didn't let me file nomination, says Pune man

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Oct 05 2019, 07:21am ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2019, 07:52am ist
Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the state poll scheduled on October 21. Representative image/PTI

A man on Friday claimed he was not allowed to file his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly polls from Pune's Shivajinagar seat despite reaching the poll office in time, a charge refuted by authorities.

Hanumant Nalawade of Ambedkar Rights Party of India said he reached the returning officer's office by 3 pm but had difficulty in finding parking space for his vehicle, and then was stopped by officials there who claimed the time for filing nominations was over.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram refuted the allegations but added that it would be looked into.

Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the state poll scheduled on October 21. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assembly Elections 2019
Maharashtra
Comments (+)
 