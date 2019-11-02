Opposition misleading tribals against BJP: Jharkhand CM

Launched a scathing attack against the Opposition in Chaibasa, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that opposition leaders have always misled tribals by instigating them against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Santhal Pargana has progressed, the region is changing and mentality of people living there is also changing,” said CM Das.

“Whoever ruled before 2014 only betrayed the people of Santhal Pargana and claimed that BJP will seize land of tribals, but did it happen, no, it didn’t,” he added.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30 and results will be declared on December 23.