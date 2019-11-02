Opposition misleading tribals against BJP: Jharkhand CM

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2019, 14:03pm ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2019, 14:03pm ist
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (PTI photo)

Launched a scathing attack against the Opposition in Chaibasa, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that opposition leaders have always misled tribals by instigating them against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Santhal Pargana has progressed, the region is changing and mentality of people living there is also changing,” said CM Das.

“Whoever ruled before 2014 only betrayed the people of Santhal Pargana and claimed that BJP will seize land of tribals, but did it happen, no, it didn’t,” he added.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30 and results will be declared on December 23.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Video
Raghubar Das
Jharkhand
Assembly Elections 2019
Comments (+)
 