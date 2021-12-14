Over 8 lakh Indians renounced citizenship in last 7 years: Government

Over eight lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the last seven years, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question asked by TRS member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that a total of 8,81,254 Indians have given up their citizenship till September 30, 2021 as per the information shared by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The data also said that the maximum number of 1,44,017 Indians have renounced their citizenship in 2019.

According to the data, a total of 1,31,489 Indian nationals gave up their citizenship in 2015, 1,41,603 in 2016, 1,33,049 in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020, and 1,11,287 till September 30 this year.

The Minister also informed that citizenship of India may be renounced under provisions of Section 8 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 read with rule 23 of the Citizenship Rules, 2009. The online portal for renunciation of Indian citizenship has been activated in August, 2021.

End to end processing of renunciation applications is carried out in the online Citizenship Module, he added.

