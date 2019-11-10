Over to Sena as BJP exits Maharashtra govt race

In a fast-changing political scenario, the Shiv Sena was invited to form the next government in Maharashtra.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to indicate "willingness and ability" to form the government.

This follows after the BJP's caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit President declined to form the government as with MahaYuti partner Shiv Sena turning hostile, it could not muster numbers.

The Governor asked Shiv Sena's legislature party leader Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability to form a government - as the second-largest party.

"Fadnavis was called upon to express his willingness and ability to form the government. However, he has shown unwillingness. The Governor has, therefore, asked Shinde, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government to him," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Though Thackeray and his close aide Sanjay Raut reiterated that they will ensure that a Shiv Sena CM takes over at any cost, however, it is not possible without the support of the NCP and Congress.

Tweeted Raut: "BJP out at 105, Shiv Sena playing at 56, the last ball of over remaining."

Both, the Congress and NCP now want the Shiv Sena to pull out of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar spoke to Thackeray, however, details are not immediately known.

Raut is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai NCP president and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that they have called a meeting of our MLAs on Tuesday. "If Shiv Sena wants our support, they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP and they should pull out from NDA. Their minister will have to resign from Cabinet," he said.

The Congress MLAs and senior state leaders, who are in Jaipur, too are discussing the issue. A majority of them seem to be with the opinion that BJP should be prevented from coming to power.

If Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combination is not possible, the state is surely headed for President's rule.

Earlier in the day, state BJP core committee met twice, consulted Central leadership and decided not to go ahead.

Patil said BJP and Shiv Sena fought under the banner of MahaYuti alliance consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI (Athawale), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Shiv Sangram and RayatKranti Sangathana.

"Since Shiv Sena not agreeing to Government formation, we have decided not to insult mandate given by people of Maharashtra and so decided not to form government," said Patil.

"If Shiv Sena wants to form the government with Congress-NCP then we extend our good wishes to them," he added.