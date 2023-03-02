Panel of PM, LoP, CJI to make appointment of CEC, ECs: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a panel of Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India would make appointment to the post of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners until a law is put in place in this regard.

A five-judge bench led by Justice K M Joseph noted lacuna in the process of appointment poll panel under Article 324 of the Constitution, saying the EC should remain aloof from all sorts of interference by the Executive.

"A vulnerable EC would result in insidious situation," the bench said, adding democracy can succeed only if all stakeholders work on to maintain purity of the election process to reflect the will of the people.

"A person in state of obligation to the State cannot have an independent frame of mind," the bench added.

The five-judge bench, also comprising Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar passed the unanimous judgement.

Justice Rastogi, however, gave his own separate reasonings.

A batch of petitions was filed by Anoop Baranwal, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, NGO Association for Democratic Reforms and Dr Jaya Thakur seeking an independent mechanism for appointment of CEC and ECs.