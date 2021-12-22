Parliament Winter Session: List of bills passed and other details

The Winter Session of Parliament came to an end a day ahead of schedule on Wednesday, with both houses adjourned Sine Die. Having begun on November 29, the session was dotted with Opposition protests on a wide range of issues and also the suspension of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Both Houses functioned for 18 sittings, spread across 24 days – beginning with the repeal of the farm laws.
As the final session of the year reached its end, here's a wrap-up of all the important events and statistics from the Winter Session.
Productivity and disruptions
|House
|Lok Sabha
|Rajya Sabha
|Productivity
|82%
|47.90%
|Scheduled Working Hours
|102 hours
|95:06 hours
|Business Conducted
|83:12 hours
|45:34 hours
|Lost due to disruption
|18:48 hours
|49:32 hours
Time spent on different proceedings
Lok Sabha:
Debates
Covid-19: 12:26 hours, 99 MPs participated
Climate change: 6:26 hours, 61 MPs participated, debate inconclusive
Rajya Sabha:
Bills Discussion
Discussion: 21:07 hours
Interventions made by MPs during debates: 127
Question Hour
Productivity: 60.60% of allotted time
Could not be taken up on 7 of the 18 sittings
Zero Hour
Productivity: 30%
Zero Hour submissions: 82
Special Mentions: 64
Bills introduced
Lok Sabha: 12
Rajya Sabha: 1
Bills cleared by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
1. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021
2. The Dam Safety Bill, 2021.
3. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021.
4. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2021,
5. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021,
6. The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021*
7. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.
8. The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
9. The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
10. Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021
11. Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
*Deemed to have been passed.
Bills sent to Parliamentary Standing Committees
The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The Mediation Bill, 2021
The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021
The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Bill Sent to Joint Committee of Parliament
The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
