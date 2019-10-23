Party swap: 4 opposition MLAs join BJP in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Oct 23 2019, 13:06pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 13:14pm ist
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das shakes hand with Congress MLA Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined BJP during 'Milan Samaroh' programme, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Four opposition MLAs in the Jharkhand Assembly, including two from the Congress, one from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and an independent legislator joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday, party sources said.

Sukhdeo Bhagat and Manoj Yadav of the Congress, Kunal Sarangi of the JMM and Independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das at the party office here.

The party's election co-in-charge of the state Nand Kishore Yadav and former union minister Jayant Sinha were also present. The sources said that another JMM MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel was supposed to join the saffron party on Wednesday but he did not turn up. Former Jharkhand director general of police D K Pandey also joined the BJP, senior party leader Pradip Sinha said. 

