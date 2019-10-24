PM Modi congratulates people of Haryana, Maharashtra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2019, 18:45pm ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2019, 18:45pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of Maharashtra and Haryana for giving their votes to BJP. He also wished the BJP members of both the states for giving their best effort for the betterment of the party. 

 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Haryana
Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019
Comments (+)
 