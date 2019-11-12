President accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2019, 10:48am ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2019, 10:48am ist
Sawant's resignation has been accepted on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. Photo/Facebook

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the prime minister, the president has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added, 

