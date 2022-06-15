President election: 11 file nominations on day one; one paper rejected

President polls: 11 file nominations on day one

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 23:01 ist

Eleven candidates filed their nominations on the first day Wednesday for the July 18 presidential polls, and the paper of one of them was rejected for want of proper documents, sources said.

The nomination process began with the issuance of the notification on Wednesday calling electors to fill up the vacancy at the country's highest constitutional post. The nomination process would continue till June 29.

Parliamentary sources said a person named Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar was among those who filed their papers.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh speaks to Oppn leaders as BJP eyes consensus candidate

The nomination of one of the candidates was rejected as the person had not attached a certified copy of the entry showing his or her name in the current electoral roll for the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector.

The candidates who filed nominations on Wednesday were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A nomination paper of a candidate for the election has to be made in the prescribed format and has to be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least 50 electors as seconders.

The security deposit for the election of Rs 15,000 should also be deposited. 

Presidential Elections
Indian Politics
president

