Prodigal nephew Ajit Pawar patches up with family

The prodigal nephew Ajit Pawar has returned and seems to have patched up with uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar. The junior Pawar met the family head at the latter's Silver Oak bungalow in Mumbai midnight.

"I have nothing to say now, I will speak at appropriate time," Ajit said.

"I was with NCP, I am in NCP, I will be with NCP. Pawar Saheb is our leader and I am a rashtravadi. Some of the news concerning me were baseless," the former deputy chief minister said.

Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule welcomed Ajit Pawar at #Maharashtra assembly, earlier today before the special session of the assembly. pic.twitter.com/ddwUJuC833 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Last week, Ajit Pawar walked to the BJP and joined hands to form a government. The Maratha strongman completely isolated Ajit, forcing him to return.

There is no dispute in Pawar family, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar told the media. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal last night said that Ajit needs to be brought back.

This morning, he took oath as an member of 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.