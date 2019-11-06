Pull a punch, take a dig: Shiv Sena's affair with BJP

As the BJP and the Shiv Sena refuse to step out of their deadlock, the latter seems to be pulling all its punches, taking constant digs at the former, verbally and through its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. As early as a day after the results of Maharashtra polls, the Shiv Sena was back to its usual self when it targetted its ally BJP saying that the outcome is a lesson for those who are high on power.

"The mandate has rejected the notion that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties," said an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, whose editor is Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. The saga continues.

