Rahul gets second row seat in Lok Sabha

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will sit in the aisle seat in the second row in the Lok Sabha, while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will take a seat in the front row.

According to its strength in the Lok Sabha, the UPA has been allotted three front row seats on the Opposition benches, which will be occupied by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the lower house and DMK leader T R Baalu, besides Sonia.

In the previous Lok Sabha, Rahul had been allotted a seat in the second row. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal used to sit next to him. Venugopal did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the strength of the political parties, the Lok Sabha secretariat allots a block of seats to them. The respective political parties then decide on where its members are to be seated.

From the Opposition ranks, Trinamool and YSRCP are expected to get front row seats, while the government may make an exception for SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, given his seniority.

On the treasury benches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the first seat, being the leader of the House. Sitting next to Modi would be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

BJP allies Shiv Sena, JD(U) and Akali Dal may also get front row seats.