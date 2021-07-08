RSS meet to begin at MP's Chitrakoot from Friday

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat would preside over a four-day meeting of the organization's `pracharaks' (full-time workers) at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh from Friday.

It will discuss the Sangh volunteers' response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparations to face a possible third wave among other things, said an RSS release here on Thursday.

"Every year this meeting is held in July, but as it was not held last year due to the coronavirus situation in Chitrakoot, it is being held in the same town this time,” said the release issued by the RSS's all-India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar.

Some of the participants will be present in person while others will take part virtually, the release added. On July 9-10, a meeting of pracharaks from 11 regions will take place and besides Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and all five Sah-sarkaryavah (joint general secretaries) will be present, it said.

On July 12, pracharaks and sah-pracharaks of 45 `prant' (regional units) of the RSS will join in the meeting online. On July 13 all-India organization secretaries of various affiliated outfits will join in through the online mode.

“Normally, this meeting focuses on organizational issues but this time it will also review the work done by RSS volunteers for helping those affected by the coronavirus crisis. It will also draw up an action plan to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19,” the release said. The meeting is also expected to review the holding of RSS `shakhas' (daily meetings) in view of the `unlock' process underway across the country, it said.

Training camps of the RSS, its various activities as well as new schemes will also be discussed, it said. Bhagwat and other senior RSS functionaries including Hosabale and Ambekar besides general secretary of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust Champat Rai have arrived in Chitrakoot, a local source said. Strict Covid-19 protocol would be followed during the meeting which will be held at Deendayal Research Institute, the release said.