RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S Korea, Singapore, Thailand

The Centre on Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan and Thailand, following a steep rise in Covid cases in these countries besides asking the state and district administrations to check “gap areas” in next week’s Covid “dry-run”.

These steps are taken so that hospitals remain fully ready to tackle any unexpected surge in Covid-19 numbers.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Bangkok (Thailand) are required to upload their RT-PCR reports in advance (for travel to India). After landing, they will undergo thermal screening. We have issued an order for them to be quarantined if found positive or with fever on their arrival in the country," Mandaviya said in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Karnataka CM says no need to panic, but follow Covid-19 safety norms

The minister said filling up the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare international passengers' health status would be compulsory for people coming from these countries. The portal was launched in August 2020 for international passengers to share their health details before the journey, but it was discontinued in November this year.

From Saturday, random Covid-19 testing of international passengers began at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Goa airports under a new guideline that requires testing of two per cent of the passengers arriving in each international flight.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to states outlining the areas that they need to check while conducting the mock drill on Tuesday.

The gap areas to be checked are adequacy of hospitals in all parts of a state, general and ICU beds, availability of trained manpower, provision of referral services and ambulances, oxygen availability, testing and logistics.

Special care is to be taken on oxygen supply. In a separate letter to the states, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani asked the state administration to ensure that PSA plants were kept fully functional and regular mock drills were conducted to check them.

"The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Adequate Inventory of Oxygen Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained," he wrote. States have also been asked to ensure availability of as ventilators, BiPAP and pulse oximeter along with their consumables.

However, India’s Covid-19 caseload continues to be low with less than 3500 active cases and 201 new cases reported on December 23.