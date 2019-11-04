Sanjay Raut meets Guv as Sena-BJP tussle continues

On a day Maharashtra's politics shifted to the national capital, a delegation of the Shiv Sena met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, met the Governor.

Both Raut and Kadam are close aides of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

This is the second Sena delegation that met the Governor since the declaration of results of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls.

Last week, a delegation led by Shiv Sena's legislature party leader Eknath Shinde and Uddhav's son Aditya had called on the Governor.