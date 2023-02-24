Saudi-bound Air India Express plane diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issue

Air India Express plane diverted due to technical issue

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2023, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 11:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 168 passengers onboard diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues, an Airline spokesperson told ANI on Friday.

 

