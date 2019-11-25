SC commences hearing on Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2019, 11:00am ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2019, 11:00am ist
PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre submitted letters of Maharasthra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Fadnavis as asked by the bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

At the outset, the apex court said it is not considering prayer of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine that they be invited to form government in Maharashtra. 

