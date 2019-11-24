SC seeks letters exchanged between Governor, Fadnavis

The Supreme Court on Sunday directed the Union government to present the letters exchanged between Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and Devendra Fadnavis, which finally led to the BJP leader to take over as the Chief Minister on Saturday, amid the efforts by a combination of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form the government over there.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the two letters by Monday morning at 10.30 am as the top court decided to consider the contention by the three parties that the Governor's decision to invite Fadanavis to form the government was unconstitutional.

The top court, however, declined to consider for now the plea for issuing a direction to the Governor to invite Maha Vikas Aghadi – a combination of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

“We are not going to consider the same at present,” the bench said.

The court said the plea by the three parties, which claimed support of 144 MLAs in 288-member House, to conduct floor test within 24 hours would be considered after perusing the order of the Governor as well as the letters submitted by Fadnavis as it fixed the matter for further consideration on Monday.

The court also issued a notice to Chief Minister Fadnavis, deputy CM Ajit Pawar seeking their response to the joint petition filed by the three parties. No counsel appeared in the court to represent the two leaders as well as the state government.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena and A M Singhvi for NCP and Congress contended the materials on which the Governor took the decision to recommend for withdrawal of President Rule and to invite Fadnavis to the oath as the CM were “shrouded in mystery”. Sibal said no document was put in public as the Governor acted under direct instruction from the Centre,

“We don't know how much time is given to Fadnavis to prove his majority. The acts of the Governor smacks of bias, and mala fide, and are contrary to all the norms established by the Supreme Court. Floor test must happen today itself,” he said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some of the BJP MLAs, questioned the maintainability of the petition, saying the political parties cannot file writ petition directly to the Supreme Court. He cited the court's judgement in the Karnataka's disqualified MLAs case to contend that they should have approached the High Court. He also maintained the Governor's decision and the time given by him to prove majority cannot be questioned in the court.

Singhvi pointed out that as many as 41 MLAs from NCP had expelled Ajit Pawar on Saturday. He cited the SR Bommai case judgement, to contend that the best thing to order in such a scenario to conduct the floor test. “Democracy functions in numbers and majority. The Governor here did not rely on relevant materials,” he said.