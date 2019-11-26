Sena-NCP-Cong demand Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar's resignation

Hours after the Supreme Court judgement on trust vote, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress on Tuesday demanded then resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputy Ajit Pawar.

"It is time Fadnavis saheb resigns," Shiv Sena legislature party leader Eknath Shinde said. Shinde said that very soon the dream of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would be realised. Senior Congress leaders also said that Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar has lost faith to continue in the posts.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse-Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal met Ajit Pawar, the rebel nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, to convince him to return.