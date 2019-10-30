Sena softens stance

In what appears to be a sign of softening its stance, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it is in Maharashtra's interests, to stay with BJP-led alliance but would not compromise on that respect.

"But it is we who are going to decide the fate of government... after all, to form a government, the side claiming the (CM's) post need to show 145 (out of 288) on the floor of the House.... this is all that matters," said  Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and key aide of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. 

