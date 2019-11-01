Senior leaders request Congress to stay away from Sena

Fissures seem to have emerged within the Congress leadership on whether or not to support Shiv Sena in the government formation process in Maharashtra.

A section of senior leaders including former Chief Minister and ex-Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Sanjay Nirupam asked the party high-command to stay against any such move.

"It's a drama that is going on....the Shiv Sena wants more representation in the ministry and the BJP does not want to part away," said Nirupam, a three-time MP and former Mumbai Congress chief.

"It's fake. It's their temporary fight to grab more power share. They will be together again & wl keep abusing us. How can some Congress leaders think of supporting ShivSena? Have they lost? (sic)," he said.

Nirupam, a Shiv Sainik-turned-Congressman, said to the best of his understanding, Shiv Sena will never ever come out of the shadow of BJP. "So, there is no point in flirting with them. It's going to be a futile exercise. Hope the state leaders will realise the truth," he said.

Shinde, who is an ex-Maharashtra Congress President said that Congress is a "sarva dharma sambhav" party and there is no question of going with Shiv Sena. "We are a secular party," he said.