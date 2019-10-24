Shah to take decisions on Maha, Haryana govt formation

The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra.
The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party won a majority of seats in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and appeared set to form government in Haryana as well after emerging as the single largest party.
Party sources said there will be no change in chief ministers of any state, a decision on expected lines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, besides other senior party leaders, attended the board's meeting.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here