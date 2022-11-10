She will do a great job: Jadeja reacts to wife Rivaba's BJP ticket in Gujarat polls

The BJP on Thursday announced the first list of 160 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly polls and fielded star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife from Jamnagar North.

The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.

Post the announcement, DH reached out to the cricketer for his reaction. Responding to our query, Jadeja said, "I am very happy for my wife who has received this opportunity to serve people. I am very grateful to Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji & Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for the faith they have shown and for ensuring what is best for the people of Gujarat. I am sure she will do a great job in doing what is best for the citizens."

Rivaba, who was earlier known as Riva Solanki, married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. She was born to Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki on September 5, 1990. Rivaba is also the niece of Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki.

Before formally joining BJP in 2019 in the presence of Gujarat Agriculture Minister RC Faldu and MP from Jamnagar, Poonam Madam, she had been the chief of the women’s wing of Karni Sena.

On the professional front, 33-year-old all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is away from the action and missed out on the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a knee injury that required surgery. He will be seen returning to action in the Test and ODI squads for the Bangladesh tour which will start with the ODI series on December 4 and is scheduled to end with the second Test on December 26.