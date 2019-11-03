Shiv Sena fires new salvo, claims support of 170 MLAs

The Shiv Sena on Sunday claimed the support of over 170 MLAs and asserted that its Chief Minister would take oath, as the impasse over government formation dragged on in Maharashtra.

“As on date, we have (support of) 170 MLAs. More are supporting us, it could reach around 175 MLAs,” said Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut without going into the details.

Raut, who is a close aide of Uddhav, made it clear that if talks happen, it would happen on the CM’s post.

When pointed out that the BJP leadership is ready to give two ministerial berths in the Narendra Modi government and two gubernatorial posts, Raut said: “Talks will happen on the CM’s post (with the BJP). We are not a trading company.”

“Take it for sure that a Shiv Sena CM would take oath in ShivTeerth,” he said, referring to Shivaji Park.

Raut also said that his party has deep respect for BJP President Amit Shah but compared his silence on the Maharashtra deadlock to Haryana, where, Raut said, Shah took a lead to ensure that a government was in place.

Raut, also said the BJP had booked grounds like Wankhede Stadium and Mahalaxmi Racecourse and also government guesthouses. “I am not speaking off the cuff...I have necessary documents of bookings,” he said.

Reacting to Raut’s claims and statements, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said the mandate is for MahaYuti.

“The people of Maharashtra have given mandate to MahaYuti and Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in CM again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will head to Delhi on Monday to meet Amit Shah, said the impasse would end soon. “I think the impasse in formation of government will end soon. In the end, everyone has to work for the benefit of the people of state,” Fadnavis told reporters in Akola.