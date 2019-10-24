Shiv Sena loses their stronghold Bandra East

In a major setback, Shiv Sena has lost the Vandre East (Bandra East) Constituency Assembly, a place considered as the stronghold of the party.

Shiv Sena candidate from that seat, Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar finished at the second position, behind Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Congress.

Vishwanath got around 32, 547 votes, while Zeeshan Baba Siddique got around 38,337 votes.