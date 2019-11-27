Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia, Manmohan

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, Maharashtra,
  • Nov 27 2019, 22:40pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 22:40pm ist
Thackeray had quick meetings with Gandhi and Singh at their official residences late Wednesday night to extend a personal invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his father as the chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief and chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday night met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh to invite them for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Maharashtra.

It was not immediately clear whether Gandhi would attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra on Thursday.

"We came here to seek her wishes and blessings for the new government. We have invited a lot of leaders. We are also seeking Dr Manmohan Singh's good wishes," the junior Thackeray told reporters here.

