Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

The situation along the LoC is under control and largely peaceful, the Army said on Friday, asserting that it will not allow Pakistan to disturb peace in Kashmir.

In a joint briefing of security forces in Srinagar, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the Commander of the 15 Corps, said the threat of improvised explosive devices in the Valley is "more pronounced", but it is being tackled effectively by security forces by conducting regular searches.

He said searches are going on in Shopian where an attempt to attack security forces was made on Thursday night.

During the searches, a mine with Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings was seized.

The forces have also found a huge cache of arms along the Amarnath Yatra route which included a US M-24 sniper rifle and a mine with markings of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory, the Army officer said.



An Indian soldier shows a snipper gun during a press conference at the Army headquarters

in Srinagar on August 2, 2019. (Photo by AFP)



More than 10 serious attempts to trigger IED blasts were made in the Valley mostly in Pulwama and Shopian areas, I G Kashmir SP Pani said.

The Army also said 83 per cent of terrorists have a history of stone-pelting.