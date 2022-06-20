Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest

Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest at home

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2022, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 19:08 ist
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday evening and was advised rest at home, the party said.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Also Read: ED questions Rahul for fourth time in National Herald money laundering case

Ramesh had said earlier that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection.

She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," he had said on Friday.

Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency has issued a fresh summons to her for appearance before it on June 23.

