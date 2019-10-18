Sonia Gandhi to skip lone campaign rally in Haryana

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2019, 10:54am ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2019, 10:54am ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not attend her lone election campaign rally in Haryana on Friday due to "unavoidable reasons".

Sonia's cancellation of her scheduled public meeting was made by Haryana Congress through a tweet, which it deleted later.  It said Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting in Mahendragarh as Sonia was unable to address it. 

Sonia had not been attending election rallies and public meetings for some time due to health reasons. In Lok Sabha elections too, she did not campaign except for an election rally in Telangana. 
 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Haryana
Assembly Elections 2019
Rahul Gandhi
Comments (+)
 