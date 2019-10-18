Sonia Gandhi to skip lone campaign rally in Haryana

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not attend her lone election campaign rally in Haryana on Friday due to "unavoidable reasons".

Sonia's cancellation of her scheduled public meeting was made by Haryana Congress through a tweet, which it deleted later. It said Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting in Mahendragarh as Sonia was unable to address it.

Sonia had not been attending election rallies and public meetings for some time due to health reasons. In Lok Sabha elections too, she did not campaign except for an election rally in Telangana.

