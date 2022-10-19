End reservation for Hindus who choose Christianity: VHP

Stop reservation benefits to Hindus who convert to Christianity, VHP urges Centre

The VHP will undertake an awareness campaign on the issue in the coming days, Vijay Shankar Tiwari said

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 19 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 20:51 ist
VHP national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari. Credit: @VijayVst0502/ Twitter

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded from the Centre to withdraw the benefit of reservation to the Hindus who convert to Christianity.

VHP’s national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said those who have become Christian after conversion are still using their Hindu names and credentials in documents and getting the benefit of reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“The central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity don’t get the reservation benefits,” he said.

Also Read | VHP aims to reach 50 lakh people with membership drive in November

Tiwari said his organisation will undertake an awareness campaign on the issue in the coming days.

Prabhat Sharma, a local spokesperson of the VHP, said there are many cases where people belonging to SC and ST categories adopted Christianity but did not change names and other credentials.

Based on these documents, they are getting reservation, he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VHP
Hindus
christianity
Anti Conversion Bill
Religious conversion
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

 