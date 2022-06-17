Supreme Court declines to halt HC proceedings against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to halt the proceedings before the Jharkhand High Court against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in PILs raising charges of money laundering, embezzlement of funds and irregularities in granting mining leases to himself.

A vacation bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli kept the petition filed by the state government for consideration on reopening of the courts after summer vacations. The court also ordered for posting the matter before the bench, which had earlier on May 24 asked the High Court to decide the maintainability of the PILs first before hearing those on merit.

The state government, in its plea, challenged the validity of the High Court's June 3 order which had upheld the maintainability of the PILs against Soren.

"We cannot look at it in the piecemeal way. The High Court has already decided what we had asked them to," the bench said, even as senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, claimed the PILs were politically motivated.

The counsel also claimed that the PILs have been filed only with the intention of destabilising the state government.

He also questioned the day-to-day hearing being conducted by the High Court in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for his part, opposed the plea.

One of the PILs before the High Court sought direction to the ED to investigate 16 FIRs pertaining to alleged offences arising out of the disbursement of MGNREGA funds in 2010. The other sought a probe into the alleged transfer of money by the Soren family into certain companies. The third PIL sought sanctioning prosecution of the Chief Minister, for obtaining mining leases under his own name.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier submitted that material recovered from IAS officer Pooja Singhal, after her arrest, showed direct linkage with political higher ups.

Singhal was the Secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). On May 11, the ED arrested her and she was suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12.