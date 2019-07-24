Tankers letting wastewater into SWD seized

The RMC Yard police nabbed two tanker drivers red-handed for emptying wastewater from garment factories into a stormwater drain on July 21.

According to the police, most garment factories - textile mills and dyeing units in the industrial suburb of Yeshwantpur - have been discharging wastewater into stormwater drains during the night, contaminating the lakes as well as groundwater. These factories hire tankers for the job, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, head constable Srinivasa Rao and Beerappa on night patrol, nabbed Rajegowda (50) and Nazeer (45) for letting the polluted wastewater from their tankers into a stormwater drain along the ESI Hospital Road.

The duo confessed that they worked for one Arun. He employed the tankers to collect wastewater from garment factories in industrial areas and release it in drains during nighttime.

This is not only illegal, but also poses a serious threat to lives and livestock, a senior police officer said. Police seized the trucks and arrested the duo charging them under IPC section 269 - negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.