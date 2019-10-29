The power of the Pawar clan

A photo of the four law-makers of the Pawar family in one frame on the occasion of Diwali has gone viral on social media.

The photo has NCP founder-president and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, nephew and Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar.

"With Dada & Rohit! So Happy! Both Fought Well and Won Well," Supriya tweeted.

Rohit, a first time MLA, is the third generation of the Pawar family to enter a law-making body.

Pawar Sr had entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1967 and since then, the Baramati seat in Pune district had been represented by the Pawar family.

Sharad Pawar won the seat six times - 1967, 1972, 1978, 1980, 1985 and 1990 while Ajit Pawar won the seat seven times - bye-elections in 1991 and then 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat has been under the control of the Pawar family since 1991. In 1991, Ajit Pawar won the seat followed by a bye-election that Sharad Pawar won.

Thereafter, Sharad Pawar continued to win the seat in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004. Post that, Supriya Sule won the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.