The tubelight, apple or cot? Unique symbols in clash

Have you ever heard of Digital Organization of Nation Party or Tupu Sultan Party. Yes, in Pusad, Anil Rathod is contesing from the "digital party" and he has been allotted "tractor chalata kisan" as symbol. In the same seat, Mazeed Lala, is contesting from Tipu Sultan Party and his symbol is kettle.

From as small as a ring to CCTV camera to pen-drive as big as a helicopter to ship, Maharashtra virtually has everything you can think of as election symbols.

The symbols of Independents and smaller parties are very interesting, if one goes through the list of candidates and allotted symbols in 288 seats of Maharashtra that goes to polls on 21 October.

We all know of the popular symbols - BJP (lotus), Congress (hand), Shiv Sena (bow and arrow), NCP (watch), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (railway engine), CPI(M) (hammer, sickle, star), Bahujan Samaj Party (elephant), Samajwadi Party (cycle), Aam Aadmi Party (broom).

Most of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidates has got gas cylinder as symbol.

In Kalyan Rural, All India Forward Bloc candidate Sudhakar Thapliyal has got lion as symbol. Several independents have got cup and saucer as election symbol. But, if you look at the list of Independent candidates and smaller parties, the list of symbols is unique. There is cot, television, bat, ship, helicopter, diamond, battery torch, key, crane, almirah, flute and tubelight.

In Kinwat, Mirachi Maharaj Dharamdas Tripathi of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party has got TV as symbol. In Ghansawangi, Ashok Aatole of Baliraja Party has got 'plate containing food' as its symbol. In Jalna, Party of United Indians candidate is contesting on a football symbol. In Bhiwandi East, Samajwadi Forward Bloc's Salam Bastiwala has got crane as a symbol. In Mira Bhayender, Birju Rajkumar Choudhary Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has got walking stick as his symbol.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi candidates managed to get its original whistle symbol. In Kopri-Pachpakadi, Suren Koli of Rashtriya Mahan Gantantra Party is contesting on 'boat with man and sail' symbol. Also there are apple, tyres, binoculars, road roller, camera.