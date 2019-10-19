There is pro-incumbency in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was arguably the BJP’s wildcard entry in 2014, when the party surprised everyone by naming him the CM of the state. Five years down the line, despite controversies, Khattar has proved his mettle with his political astuteness and administrative prowess. The BJP has had a dream run under Khattar’s regime in Haryana. He tells Gautam Dheer of DH what brought about this change in the Jat-dominated state.

You have embarked upon Mission 75. What makes you optimistic about winning so many seats?

It’s an achievable target for us. This is the first time that there is a wave of complete pro-incumbency in Haryana. We are on the cusp of forming the next government with a thumping majority. Our work speaks for itself.

What has brought about this change in Haryana?

We have focused on development issues and last-mile delivery. Unlike past regimes plagued by corruption and nepotism, the BJP in Haryana has provided a clean, transparent government. We have ensured the equitable distribution of resources for all-round development. The BJP has ensured seamless dissemination of benefits of centre and state schemes to people.

Besides development, the BJP narrative in the election has revolved around nationalism. Why?

The country is proud that the abrogation of Article 370 has happened under PM Modi. BJP is a strong nationalist party. We are proud that the BJP has been able to instill a sense of national pride among citizens.

Are Opposition parties, Congress and others, a challenge in this election?

The Congress and other Opposition parties are all a divided house, fighting among themselves. People have lost faith in them.

If voted to power for a second term, what will be the outlook for the next 5 years?

We must further our development agenda. Our manifesto is realistic and intends to deliver benefits to all sections of society. A strong government at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi will act as a catalyst for us to propel further growth.