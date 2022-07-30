TMC's ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’...and money

The Trinamool Congress supporters from across West Bengal defied rain to converge into a huge rally in Kolkata on July 21, as the party observed ‘Martyrs’ Day’ – its annual ritual to pay tribute to 13 people, who had been killed in police firing on this day in 1993. “This rain will wash away the BJP in 2024,” The party supremo and the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, said, accusing the union government of using the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and other central agencies for advancing the interests of the saffron party. She also did not forget to invoke “Maa, Mati, Manush (Mother, Land, People)” – the mantra of the TMC since it led the 2006-2009 agitations against acquisition of land for industrial units in Nandigram and Singur.

The ED did knock on the doors of the TMC stalwart and the state’s commerce minister, Partha Chatterjee, a day later. The agency joined the CBI in probing the scam in recruitment of teachers in government schools. It seized nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, in addition to other valuables, from properties linked to Partha and his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, over the past few days. They were arrested too.

Mamata, however, did not turn up at the ED office as she had done in the past when central agencies had gone after her favourite officials or arrested her ministers. Neither did she harp on the “BJP’s abuse of ED, CBI” narrative. She rather removed Partha from the state cabinet. “We have zero tolerance for corruption,” her nephew and the TMC’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, said, announcing suspension of the heavyweight leader from the party.

The TMC could this time around realize fast that the public perceptions was turning against it after the ED released on social media the pictures of the heaps of currency notes seized from the flats linked to Arpita. “The honourable CM is answerable to the public. She cannot escape accountability,” tweeted cultural activist Piya Chakraborty, who had played a key role in bringing together a number of celebrities of West Bengal to launch the “No Vote to BJP” campaign ahead of the March-April, 2021 state assembly elections.

The arrest of Partha and Arpita and the recovery of cash and other valuables of course gave the BJP, CPI (M) and the Congress fresh ammunition to attack the TMC.

Partha is just one of the many TMC leaders being probed by the central agencies, mostly in connection with corruption cases. Abhishek, himself, and his wife Rujira were questioned by the ED and the CBI in connection with a coal scam earlier this year.

Mamata last year spectacularly foiled the BJP’s bid to dislodge her from power. She led her party to win in 213 of the 292 assembly constituencies that went to polls, despite the BJP’s no-holds-barred campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah. But post-poll violence, alleged killing of student leader Anis Khan, charges of corruption against its leaders have dented the TMC’s image over the past few months, although have not yet hit it electorally in West Bengal, where it has swept the civic polls as well as the assembly and parliamentary bypolls earlier this year.

The TMC’s plan to expand beyond West Bengal did not take off though. It did poach a few Congress leaders in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Goa and was accused of weakening the grand old party at the behest of the BJP. It performed poorly not only in assembly polls in Goa, but also in municipal elections in Tripura. It often distanced itself from the Congress, while taking on the BJP-led government in the Centre. It recently decided to abstain from voting in vice-presidential elections alleging that it was not consulted when Margaret Alva was picked as the candidate of the Opposition.