UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19

The monoclonal antibody 'was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection'

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 02 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 15:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

British regulators on Thursday approved GlaxoSmithKline drug sotrovimab to treat those at high risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, with the manufacturer saying it "retains activity" against the new Omicron variant.

The monoclonal antibody "was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease," said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

