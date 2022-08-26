UK PM frontrunner Rishi Sunak, his wife perform 'gau pooja'; video goes viral

Former British Finance Minister and one of the frontrunners for UK's PM post, Rishi Sunak, was recently spotted performing a 'gau pooja' (cow worship) in London.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, performing 'aarti' in front of the cow. Holding a brass tumbler in hand, he was seen offering holy water to the cow. Sunak, along with his wife Akshara Murthy were then seen performing a ritual with a diya, seeking blessing from the cow.

Rishi Sunak (potential PM of UK) and his wife doing Gau Mata Pooja in the UK. This strongly shows that India has 'arrived' on the world stage and we are no longer embarrassed or ashamed to display our rich cultural heritage. Jai Sanatan Dharam. #rishisunak #gaumata #dharma pic.twitter.com/jE8xtrtO68 — Mairan Sewtahal (@Mairansewtahal) August 20, 2022

The video resurfaces just days after the former Chancellor of UK paid a visit to the Bhaktivedanta Manor in London on the occassion of Janmashtami.

Sunak, the UK-born son of NHS doctor Yashveer and pharmacist Usha Sunak, is a devout Hindu who counts lighting Diwali diyaas outside No. 11 Downing Street as Britain’s first Indian-origin Chancellor among one of his “proudest moments” in life.

The former finance minister is on a busy campaign trail across the UK in an effort to win over the votes of Tory members, who are in the process of casting their postal and online ballots in the election.

(With PTI inputs)