Uma Bharti warns BJP against taking support from Kanda

BJP leader Uma Bharti in a Twitter thread requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Manohar Lal Khattar to not take support from rape accused leader Gopal Kanda in Haryana.

4. मुझे जानकारी मिली है कि गोपाल कांडा नाम के एक निर्दलीय विधायक का समर्थन भी हमें मिल सकता है। इसी पर मुझे कुछ कहना है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

Bharti tweeted that she has got information that BJP may get the support from Kanda to form a coalition government in Haryana.

She said that Kanda was accused of the death of a girl and her mother and that his winning polls doesn't mean that he is innocent as the matter is still under investigation.

5. अगर गोपाल कांडा वही व्यक्ति है जिसकी वजह से एक लड़की ने आत्महत्या की थी तथा उसकी माँ ने भी न्याय नहीं मिलने पर आत्महत्या कर ली थी, मामला अभी कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है, तथा यह व्यक्ति ज़मानत पर बाहर है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

6. गोपाल कांडा बेक़सूर है या अपराधी, यह तो क़ानून साक्ष्यों के आधार पर तय करेगा, किंतु उसका चुनाव जीतना उसे अपराधों से बरी नहीं करता। चुनाव जीतने के बहुत सारे फैक्टर होते हैं। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

Bharti also said that the BJP's workers have a clean reputation and it should not be maligned.

Kanda, an independent candidate from Sirsa district of Haryana, won against BJP's Pardeep Ratusaria.

As no party in Haryana got a clean mandate, both Congress and BJP are in talks with the other parties to form a coalition government.