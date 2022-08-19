Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla gets one-year extension

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 19:46 ist
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Credit: Twitter/@BhallaAjay26

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given one-year extension in service till August 22, 2023, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, ie up to August 22, 2023, it said.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla
India News
Indian Politics
Ministry of Home Affairs

