V-C can’t continue, BU syndicate members say after HC order

A day after a division bench of the high court upheld a single-judge bench order quashing the appointment of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal, nominated members of the syndicate asked the governor and the state government to intervene and act as per the court order.

Dr Sudhakara H, a syndicate member, told a news conference on Thursday: "When there is a clear order from the high court dismissing all the writ appeals and upholding the single-bench order, Prof Venugopal still occupying the chair amounts to contempt of court."

Gopinath, another member, echoed him.

Prof Venugopal was appointed to head the university on June 12, 2018. Sangamesh Patil, a professor at Gulbarga University and a contender for the top post, challenged the appointment in the high court. On September 24, 2019, a single bench quashed the appointment. On Wednesday, the division bench upheld the order even as Venugopal is set to retire on June 12.

The members asked the state government to cancel all decisions taken by Prof Venugopal in the last four years. Stating that several works on the campus require monitoring, they asked the government and the governor to make alternative arrangements. Among them is the postponement of the annual convocation scheduled for next month and the university budget discussions scheduled for March 25.

When DH contacted the Raj Bhavan seeking clarity on the affairs in the university, a senior official said the governor was travelling and that a decision would be taken only after he returned to Bengaluru.

For its part, the government is awaiting an official court order to decide on the future course of action.

BU Registrar (Administration) Prof Kotresh said he was in touch with the government on the matter.

