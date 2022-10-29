Varsities are only losers in political feuds

Caught in the crossfire between the governors and the governments, universities are getting trampled, left and right, by the feuding forces. The ongoing tussle over the appointment, continuation and functioning of vice-chancellors in Kerala may be the ugliest, but certainly not the first.

Universities in Karnataka remained without vice-chancellors for quite some time around 2017 because the governor would not accept the recommendations of the government. Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana too are experiencing such strife and are attempting to amend laws to curtail the powers of the governors in appointment of vice-chancellors.

In the process, universities are left with no friends and are getting orphaned as their own chancellors, supposedly friends, philosophers and guides, are turning into their foes.

The idea of governors being chancellors emanated out of the belief that the constitutional head of the state would better safeguard the interests and autonomy of universities better. It was believed that they would shield universities from political onslaughts and insulate them from external interference. The premise was that governors would be apolitical and they would uphold the independence of the constitutional office as they neither serve the union government nor are subordinate to it.

Alas, these expectations are fast proving to be Utopian. People of a particular dispensation, ideology and predisposition can rarely rise above politics, even if they hold gubernatorial positions. Elected governments, on the other hand, have been notorious for their propensity to undermine autonomy of the universities.

They tend to treat universities as subordinate departments, or at best, as departmental undertakings.

The Acts and Statutes of universities demand that universities must function with a fairly high degree of autonomy.

Even though many of the powers and privileges of the vice-chancellors have been circumscribed by regulations, guidelines, and notifications issued by external agencies, the academically sound, administratively astute and morally upright ones could refuse to surrender to the whims and fancies of their bosses.

The scrimmage is scarcely about protecting the autonomy or improving the working and performance of universities. None seems concerned about merit.

The fight is for putting in place persons who are willing to forward their agendas.

This is proven by the fact that no questions are being raised about blatant violations in the qualifications, experience, procedures and compositions of the search committees in the states, where the governments and the governors do not belong to rival political dispensations.

So far, we in India, have experimented with many methods and procedures for appointing vice-chancellors. None have proven better than the other. Worryingly, they are getting more skewed towards the worst.

After all, any system is only as good as the people who form it. Abuse of power, compromising ethics and integrity and degeneration in the moral fibre are human follies and could be corrected only by putting the right people in the right places.

(The writer is a former Adviser (Education) in the Planning Commission and has earlier served as vice chancellors of universities in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. He is now a Professor of Management at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal)