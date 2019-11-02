We will sit in Opposition: NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a dig on Congress for delays in taking decisions.

It was an apparent reference on the delay in appointing the Congress legislature party leader and taking a stand on the emerging political scenario.

"In NCP, we don't have to go to Delhi for decisions...we decide in Mumbai, we have elected our legislature party leader... we will play the role what we have to play, we would do that," he said.

However, he further went on to say, "Pawar saheb and other senior leaders have said several times that we have been mandated to sit in the opposition and we will sit in opposition."

Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi

Ajit Pawar had also mentioned that the NCP supremo will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pawar had said that the two parties have maintained right from the day of Assembly poll results (October 24) that they will sit in opposition.

"Sharad Pawar will visit Delhi on Monday. I have information that he and Sonia Gandhi had spoken over phone recently...he will speak to her (in Delhi)...A lot depends on what they discuss," Ajit Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)