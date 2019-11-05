Who will blink first in Maharashtra?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2019, 07:30am ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 07:30am ist
Suspense over the government formation in Maharashtra continued on Monday, with the BJP making it clear that the Shiv Sena has to make the first move to break the stalemate, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar indicated that he has still kept options open of propping up an alternative in the state.

Assembly Elections 2019
Maharashtra
BJP
Shiv Sena
NCP
Cartoon
