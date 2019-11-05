Who will blink first in Maharashtra?

Read more here .

Suspense over the government formation in Maharashtra continued on Monday, with the BJP making it clear that the Shiv Sena has to make the first move to break the stalemate, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar indicated that he has still kept options open of propping up an alternative in the state.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com

For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here