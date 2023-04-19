Will make drug-free India by 2047, says Amit Shah

Will make drug-free India by 100th year of independence in 2047: Amit Shah

Shah said a 'whole of government' approach should be taken against the menace of drugs as it can destroy the future generations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 22:29 ist
Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the 1st National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and UTs. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said a "ruthless approach" has to be taken against narcotics traders to eradicate the menace of drugs in the country and asked all state governments to keep aside their political differences and join the battle.

Addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces of states and Union territories, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has set a target to make the country drug-free when India attains 100th year of independence in 2047.

Also Read | Three held including a medical student for supplying ganja in Mangaluru

"Drug traders are the main culprits as the drug users are the victims. We have to take a ruthless approach against the drug traders and strongest possible action should be taken against them,” he said.

The home minister said a "whole of government" approach should be taken against the menace of drugs as it can destroy the future generations.

He also appealed to everyone to work above politics and asked the state governments to keep aside their political differences and join the fight against the narcotics together.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

 